Met Department Forecasts Dry Spell To Last Until December 11

5 minutes agoFri, 29 Nov 2024 11:47:43 GMT
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has issued a warning about a dry and hot spell set to affect most parts of Zimbabwe starting tomorrow.

In a weather advisory issued on Thursday, November 29, the MSD said the dry conditions are expected to last until December 11, 2024, leading to a reduction in rainfall across the country.

The Met Department said the relatively dry and hot conditions dry conditions are a result of a cool, moist south-easterly airflow entering the region this Friday.

Despite the dry conditions, light rain and drizzle are expected in Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces on Friday. The MSD said:

Starting Friday, November 29, 2024, a cool moist southeasterly airflow should reduce the occurrence of thunderstorm activities.

However, light rain and drizzle should be experienced in Matabeleland South and Masvingo Provinces on Saturday, November 30.

From Sunday, December 1, until the end of the watch validity period, generally mostly sunny and hot conditions are expected across the country though very isolated cloudy and light showers can not be ruled out.

