Met Department Forecasts Dry Spell To Last Until December 11

5 minutes ago Fri, 29 Nov 2024 11:47:43 GMT

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has issued a warning about a dry and hot spell set to affect most parts of Zimbabwe starting tomorrow.

In a weather advisory issued on Thursday, November 29, the MSD said the dry conditions are expected to last until December 11, 2024, leading to a reduction in rainfall across the country.

The Met Department said the relatively dry and hot conditions dry conditions are a result of a cool, moist south-easterly airflow entering the region this Friday.

