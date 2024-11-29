NPA Withdraws Murder Charges Against ARTUZ Leaders After Eight-Year Investigation

Issa’s body, prosecutors said, was found lying some six metres away from Jameson Hotel along Park Street in Harare.

The NPA informed Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi that law enforcement officers had been investigating the case for eight years, but could not yet proceed with charges. This delay led to the withdrawal of charges against both men.

Masaraure and Chere had been appearing in court since 2022 after their arrests by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). They were out on bail during the court proceedings.

The two union leaders were represented by prominent lawyers Doug Coltart and Beatrice Mtetwa from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Prosecutors acknowledged that continuing to hold Masaraure on remand and requiring him to appear in court while investigations were still ongoing was no longer justifiable.

They made a similar concession earlier when charges were withdrawn against Chere in October 2024.

On November 27, 2024, prosecutors withdrew murder charges against Masaraure.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment