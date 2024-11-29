NPA Withdraws Murder Charges Against ARTUZ Leaders After Eight-Year Investigation
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn murder charges against two Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) leaders, Obert Masaraure (President) and Robson Chere (Secretary-General), who were accused of assaulting and murdering their colleague, Roy Issa, eight years ago.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) Masaraure and Chere had been charged with the murder of Roy Issa, allegedly occurring on June 11, 2016, during a drinking session in Harare.
The two, along with four accomplices, were accused of assaulting Issa, leading to his death. Prosecutors claimed they later attempted to cover up the crime by falsely stating that Issa fell from a hotel balcony.
Issa’s body, prosecutors said, was found lying some six metres away from Jameson Hotel along Park Street in Harare.
The NPA informed Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi that law enforcement officers had been investigating the case for eight years, but could not yet proceed with charges. This delay led to the withdrawal of charges against both men.
Masaraure and Chere had been appearing in court since 2022 after their arrests by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). They were out on bail during the court proceedings.
The two union leaders were represented by prominent lawyers Doug Coltart and Beatrice Mtetwa from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.
Prosecutors acknowledged that continuing to hold Masaraure on remand and requiring him to appear in court while investigations were still ongoing was no longer justifiable.
They made a similar concession earlier when charges were withdrawn against Chere in October 2024.
On November 27, 2024, prosecutors withdrew murder charges against Masaraure.
More: Pindula News