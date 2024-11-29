Supreme Court Confirms ZANU PF's Tonderai Mutasa As Victoria Falls Ward 1 Councillor

As a result of the Supreme Court decision, there will be no by-election in Ward 1 of Victoria Falls Municipality on 30 November 2024.

The other by-elections for Ward 38 of Makoni Rural District Council and Ward 10 of Bindura Rural District Council will go ahead on 30 November 2024 as scheduled.

Mambume had filed an appeal at the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s decision to bar him from contesting the November 30 poll.

He claimed he was a victim of a “well-resourced corrupt cabal” within the local authority seeking to remove him to advance their interests.

The High Court disqualified Mambume following an electoral petition by Mutasa, who argued that Mambume was in default on water and rates payments exceeding US$17 000 for over 120 days, a violation of the Electoral Act.

This ruling automatically declared Mutasa the duly elected councillor for Ward 1, as he and Mambume were the only candidates.

However, Mambume, represented by Tanaka Law Chambers, challenged the ruling, arguing that the disqualification was orchestrated by “corrupt officials” in the Victoria Falls City Council.

