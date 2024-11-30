Reconstruction Of Mbare Musika Begins, Set For Completion In 7 Months

The reconstruction aims to provide a safer and more organised environment for vendors, while revitalising the area as a thriving commercial hub.

Scheduled to begin in November 2024, the reconstruction is expected to take seven months to complete.

Ncube added that the government, in partnership with the Harare City Council, has provided temporary trading spaces for vendors to continue operating while the reconstruction of Mbare Musika is underway. He said:

During the reconstruction phase, Government through the Harare City Council has provided temporary trading space for vendors, which is located at opposite Carter House to enable traders to continue with their trading operations. This reconstruction project is part of the Government’s “Building Back Better” initiative, that was launched following the declaration by His Excellency, the President, Dr. E. D Mnangagwa of the fire at Mbare Musika a State of National Disaster.

Ncube added that the reconstruction of Mbare Musika is a vital initiative aimed at strengthening the resilience and efficiency of Zimbabwe’s markets, setting a benchmark for the development of future market infrastructure across the country.

