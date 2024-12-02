56 Killed In Guinea Football Stadium Stampede

4 minutes ago Mon, 02 Dec 2024 13:29:20 GMT

Dozens of people were killed during a stampede that occurred following violent protests over referee decisions during a football match in Guinea’s second-largest city, N’Zerekore, reported Al Jazeera.

Fans dissatisfied with the referee’s decisions threw stones, sparking violent clashes that resulted in a deadly stampede, leaving at least 56 people dead.

According to a government statement published as a news ticker on national television on Monday, November 02, “protests of dissatisfaction with refereeing decisions led to stone-throwing by supporters, resulting in fatal stampedes.”

