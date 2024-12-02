Grade 7 Markers Yet To Be Paid - ARTUZ
Teachers who marked the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) 2024 Grade 7 examinations have reportedly not received the ZiG component of their payment.
The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) revealed that teachers who were involved in the moderation of CALA in September have not been paid 60% of the ZiG component of their dues. ARTUZ said:
Grade 7 results were released but the teacher remains unpaid. The teachers who conducted the moderation of CALA in September didn’t receive 60% of their payment, the ZiG component.Feedback
Travel and Subsistence, T&S allowances for the markers were not fully paid, 60% ZiG component of T&S still outstanding. 100% of the payment, (ZiG) for marking scripts is still to be paid.
ARTUZ said that, traditionally, results are only released once the markers have been paid and accused the government of becoming notorious for failing to meet its contractual obligations.
The union has demanded the urgent payment of all outstanding allowances for teachers who ensured the timely evaluation and delivery of Grade 7 results.
More: Pindula News
