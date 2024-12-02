Grade 7 Markers Yet To Be Paid - ARTUZ

Travel and Subsistence, T&S allowances for the markers were not fully paid, 60% ZiG component of T&S still outstanding. 100% of the payment, (ZiG) for marking scripts is still to be paid.

ARTUZ said that, traditionally, results are only released once the markers have been paid and accused the government of becoming notorious for failing to meet its contractual obligations.

The union has demanded the urgent payment of all outstanding allowances for teachers who ensured the timely evaluation and delivery of Grade 7 results.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment