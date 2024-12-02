Prosecutors Drop Charges Of Public Violence Against 33 War Veterans

8 minutes ago Mon, 02 Dec 2024 14:39:39 GMT

Prosecutors from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday, November 2, dropped criminal charges against 33 veterans of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

The ex-combatants had been facing prosecution for over three years after their arrest on charges of promoting public violence.

The war veterans were detained for allegedly singing “Chimurenga” songs during a protest in Harare, where they sought to submit a petition to Parliament and the Munhumutapa Building, which houses President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s offices. The petition outlined their grievances.

Feedback