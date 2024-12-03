Boy, 9, Dies In Hospital Three Days After Being "Pushed" By Classmates

Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a learner, Anotidaishe Muramba (9) who passed away whilst admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Harare on 02/12/24. The victim had allegedly reported to his father on 29/11/24, that he was pushed by his classmates at school during child play and complained of back pains.

It remains unclear whether any underlying health issues contributed to Anotidaishe’s death; however, the incident has raised concerns about child safety and bullying in schools.

In a separate case, the ZRP confirmed the arrest of Daniel Chifamba (32) in connection with a murder that occurred at the Level Cross Business Centre in Chikombedzi on Sunday.

Chifamba allegedly assaulted Meke Kuza (66) multiple times on the head with a knobkerrie after Kuza attempted to stop him from further attacking Chris Tada during a dispute.

In another tragic incident, Methembe Bongisani Khumalo (22) was found dead with stab wounds to his ankle and thighs beside a footpath in Battlefields on Monday.

Police said that Khumalo was last seen on Sunday at around 8:30 PM, being pursued by unidentified men following an altercation during a beer drinking binge.

More: Pindula News

