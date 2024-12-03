Boy, 9, Dies In Hospital Three Days After Being "Pushed" By Classmates
A nine-year-old learner, Anotidaishe Muramba, tragically passed away while receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare on December 2, after being pushed by his classmates at school.
According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) posted on X, Anotidaishe informed his father on November 29 that he had been pushed during playtime, which resulted in complaints of back pain.
Taking his son’s concerns seriously, the father sought medical attention, but sadly, the boy died just a few days later. Police said:
Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a learner, Anotidaishe Muramba (9) who passed away whilst admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Harare on 02/12/24. The victim had allegedly reported to his father on 29/11/24, that he was pushed by his classmates at school during child play and complained of back pains.
It remains unclear whether any underlying health issues contributed to Anotidaishe’s death; however, the incident has raised concerns about child safety and bullying in schools.
In a separate case, the ZRP confirmed the arrest of Daniel Chifamba (32) in connection with a murder that occurred at the Level Cross Business Centre in Chikombedzi on Sunday.
Chifamba allegedly assaulted Meke Kuza (66) multiple times on the head with a knobkerrie after Kuza attempted to stop him from further attacking Chris Tada during a dispute.
In another tragic incident, Methembe Bongisani Khumalo (22) was found dead with stab wounds to his ankle and thighs beside a footpath in Battlefields on Monday.
Police said that Khumalo was last seen on Sunday at around 8:30 PM, being pursued by unidentified men following an altercation during a beer drinking binge.
More: Pindula News