Kazembe Accuses ZRP of Corruption, Vows to End Unnecessary Foreign Trips
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe has accused the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) of widespread corruption and promised to put an end to unnecessary trips abroad by senior police officers.
Speaking at a hotel in Kwekwe during an annual strategic planning workshop last week, Kazembe criticized the ZRP for not having proper training programs and for a lack of discipline.
He also said he has not witnessed a police march-out parade since he became minister five years ago. Said Kazembe (via The Mirror):
There is a lot that needs to be done in terms of discipline of Police i.e.; corruption. It is now a norm for Police officers to ask for bribes.
We are losing lives because of the lawlessness on our roads and we need to do something about that.
The other area that ZRP need to look at is training, we no longer have training in the police which is why there is indiscipline.
I have never witnessed any pass-out parade since I became Minister of Home Affairs but Prisons and Defence are doing that.
Kazembe said he was shocked to see senior police officers making frequent trips abroad while junior officers lack basic uniforms.
He said he will not approve any Cabinet Authority for international travel this year. Said Kazembe:
Where are your priorities? Are you saying there is no money to buy uniforms but I sign Cabinet Authorities daily for people travelling abroad?
Set your priorities right, I am not going to sign any Cabinet Authority this year.
