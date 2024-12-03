Kazembe Accuses ZRP of Corruption, Vows to End Unnecessary Foreign Trips

8 minutes ago Tue, 03 Dec 2024 12:45:56 GMT

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe has accused the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) of widespread corruption and promised to put an end to unnecessary trips abroad by senior police officers.

Speaking at a hotel in Kwekwe during an annual strategic planning workshop last week, Kazembe criticized the ZRP for not having proper training programs and for a lack of discipline.

He also said he has not witnessed a police march-out parade since he became minister five years ago. Said Kazembe (via The Mirror):

