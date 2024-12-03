Met Department Warns Of Hailstorms And Heavy Winds When Rainfall Returns
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has urged the public to be on high alert when the current dry spell ends and rainfall activity resumes, with forecasts indicating possible hailstorms and heavy winds.
In an interview with ZBC News, Meteorologist Baba Maketa advised farmers to make use of the dry spell for tasks such as weeding and other farming operations, as normal to above-normal rains are expected from this month through February next year.
Maketa said that although a dry spell is anticipated over the next seven days, farmers should continue their activities as the overall season remains favourable for agricultural operations. He said:
Our season as per our advisory is still fine, nothing has changed. From December up to February next year, we still forecast normal to above rainfall, but as the rains come back it will likely be associated with thunderstorms and heavy downpours hence people should be on high alert.
Last week, the MSD issued a warning about a dry and hot spell affecting most parts of Zimbabwe, lasting from November 30 to December 11, 2024.
These hot and dry conditions are being caused by a cool, moist south-easterly airflow, which is impacting the weather conditions across the country.
More: Pindula News