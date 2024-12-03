Met Department Warns Of Hailstorms And Heavy Winds When Rainfall Returns

6 minutes ago Tue, 03 Dec 2024 06:30:06 GMT

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has urged the public to be on high alert when the current dry spell ends and rainfall activity resumes, with forecasts indicating possible hailstorms and heavy winds.

In an interview with ZBC News, Meteorologist Baba Maketa advised farmers to make use of the dry spell for tasks such as weeding and other farming operations, as normal to above-normal rains are expected from this month through February next year.

Maketa said that although a dry spell is anticipated over the next seven days, farmers should continue their activities as the overall season remains favourable for agricultural operations. He said:

