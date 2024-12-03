Supporting ZANU PF Is Not A Sin, Says Moses Chunga
Football legend Moses “Bambo” Chunga has dismissed critics who claim he should not have accepted a car gift from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who has ties to ZANU PF.
Chunga, along with prominent musicians like Leonard Karigoka Zhakata and Mai Charamba, has faced accusations of hypocrisy for accepting vehicles from someone with a questionable reputation.
Speaking at Faramatsi Motors, where he was collecting his brand-new Toyota Fortuner from Chivayo, Chunga, recently returned from Belgium, scoffed at the notion that he should feel guilty about accepting the gift. He said:
There were rumours that Bambo was refusing to accept the car and some chatter about ZANU PF. I don’t think supporting ZANU PF is a sin… I appreciate [the gift] and I love my country.
On Friday, Chivayo, whose wealth remains somewhat enigmatic, announced that he would be gifting cars to Moses Chunga and veteran ZBC presenter Charles “CNN” Mabika.
He said that the gesture was made in recognition of their contributions to football and their inspirational influence on millions of fans across Zimbabwe.
The previous Monday, Chivayo had also gifted cars to Mai Charamba, Leonard Karigoka Zhakata, and Mechanic Manyeruke. In a social media post about Chunga, Chivayo said:
[He] is the undisputed MAESTRO of Zimbabwean football – made history with his trailblazing debut in BELGIUM, becoming one of the first Zimbabwean players to showcase his talent on the INTERNATIONAL stage.
His brilliance on the pitch brought GLAMOUR and STYLE to Dynamos Football Club, the “GLAMOUR BOYS.” As a young boy, watching him play was nothing short of mesmerizing.
His CREATIVITY, VISION, and TECHNICAL SKILL were in a league of their own. Chunga didn’t just play football, he REDEFINED it and his legacy is worth an appropriate recognition.
