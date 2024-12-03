Victoria Falls Mayor Suspends Town Clerk Ronnie Dube Over Corruption Allegations

RE: SUSPENSION OF THE TOWN CLERK IN TERMS OF 5139 (3) OF URBAN COUNILS ACT CHAPTER 29:15

In my capacity as the Mayor, I have received several complaints and allegations of abuse of office and corruption against yourself.

In particular it is alleged that you allocated or caused to be allocated stand 9816 to Priscilla Thabolo and stand 9945 to Portia Saritsozo without following Council procedures.

It is alleged that the above two have a relationship with you, (2)it is alleged that you awarded a contract to Cascade Engineering Consultants for overseeing a contract management without following the tender processes and, (3) it is alleged that you sold and transferred stand 1829 Chinotimba Township and Council did not receive payment for the same and the sale was not procedurally done.

As a result of the above allegations amongst others I hereby suspend with immediate effect and this suspension is in terms of 5139 of the Urban Councils Act Chapter 29:15.

You are required to leave Council offices forthwith. Council will notify you on the way forward.