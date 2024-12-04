Cabinet Approves Educational Threshold, Rigorous Vetting For Security Guards

That is exactly what we are trying to do. At the moment anybody can wake up and set up a security company and we do not have minimum educational thresholds.

Going forward, we believe the security industry plays a critical role, but they have to be compliant with certain requirements or certain minimum standards, not everybody should just wake up and set up a company or become a security guard.

People cannot be faulted for suspecting that the armed robberies that we are seeing could be a result of the help of these security personnel or companies.

So we need a law that addresses those areas where we can account for them and ensure that they are trained or have requisite security background and are clean and cleared with the capacity to do the work.