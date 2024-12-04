Ecobank Bulawayo Branch Reopens Two Months After US$4 Million Robbery

We are pleased to announce that our Parkade Branch in Bulawayo will reopen tomorrow, (Monday) December 2, 2024. Our team has worked diligently to ensure the branch is ready to serve you again, and we look forward to welcoming you back. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 Please note that our digital channels remain available for easy, convenient, and secure banking.

In response to inquiries from the Chronicle, Ecobank Managing Director Moses Kurenjekwa said that the bank is fully committed to ensuring a secure environment for all visitors to the branch. He said:

Following the recent armed robbery incident, we have implemented enhanced security measures, including increased surveillance, additional security personnel, and improved access controls to ensure a safe banking environment. We also encourage our customers to utilise our digital banking channels, which provide a convenient and secure alternative for transactions. Our commitment to customer safety and satisfaction is unwavering, and we will continue to keep our community informed of any further developments.

The robbery considered the largest heist in Zimbabwe’s history, involved six masked assailants who disarmed the security team overseeing cash-in-transit vehicles parked outside the bank.

Two Safeguard vehicles were stationed in front of the Ecobank branch while security guards were in the process of loading cash boxes into one of the vehicles when the suspects pounced.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment