Mnangagwa Congratulates Namibia's New President Nandi-Ndaitwah
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has congratulated Ndemupelila Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the newly elected President of Namibia, following her victory in the presidential election held on November 30.
Nandi-Ndaitwah, the 72-year-old candidate from the ruling South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO), secured over 57% of the votes cast, while her closest rival, Panduleni Itula of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), garnered 26%.
In the National Assembly elections, SWAPO won 51 of the 96 seats, while the IPC secured 20 seats.
In his congratulatory message on Wednesday, December 4, Mnangagwa said that Nandi-Ndaitwah’s victory reflects the trust and confidence that the people of Namibia have in her leadership. He wrote:
On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe and on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you my most sincere congratulations on your historic election as the President of the Republic of Namibia.
Your victory is a reflection of the trust and confidence that the people of Namibia have in your leadership to safeguard the liberation heritage and bring about socio-economic transformation in Namibia.
As you assume your new role, I am confident that the excellent relations between our two countries will continue to grow from strength to strength in the years ahead.
I take this opportunity to assure you of Zimbabwe’s commitment and readiness to deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation with Namibia for the mutual benefit of our two peoples.
I wish you good health, as well as peace and prosperity for the people of Namibia.
Please accept, Your Excellency and Dear Sister, the assurances of my highest consideration.
Nandi-Ndaitwah is married to Epaphras Denga Ndaitwah, former Chief of the Namibian Defence Force.
More: Pindula News