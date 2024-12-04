Mnangagwa Congratulates Namibia's New President Nandi-Ndaitwah

In his congratulatory message on Wednesday, December 4, Mnangagwa said that Nandi-Ndaitwah’s victory reflects the trust and confidence that the people of Namibia have in her leadership. He wrote:

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe and on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you my most sincere congratulations on your historic election as the President of the Republic of Namibia.

Your victory is a reflection of the trust and confidence that the people of Namibia have in your leadership to safeguard the liberation heritage and bring about socio-economic transformation in Namibia.

As you assume your new role, I am confident that the excellent relations between our two countries will continue to grow from strength to strength in the years ahead.

I take this opportunity to assure you of Zimbabwe’s commitment and readiness to deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation with Namibia for the mutual benefit of our two peoples.

I wish you good health, as well as peace and prosperity for the people of Namibia.

Please accept, Your Excellency and Dear Sister, the assurances of my highest consideration.