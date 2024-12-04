Namibian Opposition Leader Warns ZANU PF’s Election "Interference" A Recipe For Future Chaos

We ought to say that you can’t have ZANU PF people on Twitter and Facebook and everywhere who are saying this is what is happening. The ZANU PF are the ones who are celebrating. SWAPO people are quiet but it is ZANU PF celebrating.

Over the weekend, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba, prematurely celebrated the victory of SWAPO candidate Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, although the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) had not yet declared the official results.

ZANU PF has faced accusations of interfering in recent elections in both Mozambique and Namibia.

Amupanda warned that the repercussions of ZANU PF’s interference in Namibia would be felt for years to come. He said:

We are warning those SWAPO. One day they will remember this warning that it is fine to think that you have a strategy to rig the elections. You think you have a strategy to use ZANU PF? But remember you gave birth to this country. ZANU PF is going to integrate themselves into our intelligence system. ZANU PF is going to integrate itself into our civil society. Is going to integrate itself in all facets of our society. I can guarantee you this when those factions continue to fight and SWAPO loses power. ZANU PF will run to the nearest available political party.

