Namibian Opposition Leader Warns ZANU PF’s Election "Interference" A Recipe For Future Chaos
Namibian opposition leader Job Amupanda, head of the Affirmative Repositioning movement, has accused ZANU PF of interfering in Namibia’s elections held on November 30.
During a press conference on Monday, Amupanda warned the governing South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) that its ties with ZANU PF could have detrimental consequences. He said (via NewZimbabwe.com):
ZANU PF will side with one faction of the ruling party and will create a lot of chaos. You see already the factions are there. It is easier to enjoy the funny things that are happening.Feedback
We ought to say that you can’t have ZANU PF people on Twitter and Facebook and everywhere who are saying this is what is happening. The ZANU PF are the ones who are celebrating. SWAPO people are quiet but it is ZANU PF celebrating.
Over the weekend, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba, prematurely celebrated the victory of SWAPO candidate Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, although the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) had not yet declared the official results.
ZANU PF has faced accusations of interfering in recent elections in both Mozambique and Namibia.
Amupanda warned that the repercussions of ZANU PF’s interference in Namibia would be felt for years to come. He said:
We are warning those SWAPO. One day they will remember this warning that it is fine to think that you have a strategy to rig the elections.
You think you have a strategy to use ZANU PF? But remember you gave birth to this country.
ZANU PF is going to integrate themselves into our intelligence system. ZANU PF is going to integrate itself into our civil society. Is going to integrate itself in all facets of our society.
I can guarantee you this when those factions continue to fight and SWAPO loses power. ZANU PF will run to the nearest available political party.
