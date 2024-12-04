Over 40 Zimbabweans Stranded In Sierra Leone After Job Scam

A government official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told The Herald that seven of the Zimbabweans managed to return home last week, while another four were expected to arrive on Tuesday but did not show up. Said the official:

These people were duped into going to that country; they went with the promise of jobs but got a raw deal. Investigations are still underway, but it seems there is a lot of negotiation taking place to release our citizens. This issue has been silent. There is a push to release more citizens.

Another official from the Social Welfare Department within the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare told The Herald that the identities of the human trafficking victims will remain confidential. Said the official:

I have just been informed that the identities of human trafficking victims are protected and cannot be published. I have received several inquiries about this issue, but after consulting with relevant authorities, I have been advised that the victims are protected under the Human Trafficking Act. I have been told that even when the victims return home, their relatives will not be informed of their arrival, as this could potentially compromise their safety and the concern is that human trafficking rings may attempt to track down and re-traffick the victims.

Simon Masanga, the Permanent Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, confirmed that the victims have not yet arrived.

He also revealed that a well-wisher is sponsoring the victims, and the government has launched an investigation into the matter.

