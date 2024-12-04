South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa, Reshuffles Cabinet
South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, removed Thembi Simelane from her position as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development on Tuesday amid allegations of corruption. She has been reassigned to the Ministry of Human Settlements.
Mmamoloko Tryphosa Kubayi, previously the Minister of Human Settlements, has been appointed as the new Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development. Said the Presidency:
In order to ensure the effectiveness of cabinet in delivering to its mandate and in accordance with section 91(2) of the Constitution, I have decided to make the following changes to the national executive; Ms Mmamoloko Tryphosa Kubayi, currently the Minister of Human Settlements is appointed the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.
Ms Thembi Nkadimeng [Simelane], currently the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development is appointed the Minister of Human Settlements.
Phumzile Mgcina has been reassigned from her role as Deputy Minister of Labour and Employment to serve as the Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources.
Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala, previously the Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, has been appointed as the new Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour. Said the Presidency:
The changes to the national executive are effective immediately. I would like to wish these members of the national executive well in their new positions.
According to IOL, on October 17, President Ramaphosa indicated that he was reviewing the fate of Simelane, who is facing corruption allegations, following her submission of a report on the matter.
Simelane has come under scrutiny for a R575,600 loan she obtained from Gundo Wealth Solutions during her tenure as mayor of Polokwane.
The owner of the business, Ralliom Razwinane, has been formally charged with money laundering, corruption, and fraud.
