Brave Neighbors Foil Robbery Of Immigration Officer In Beitbridge
Tawanda Brian Dzvoti, a 38-year-old principal immigration officer stationed at Beitbridge Border Post, became the victim of a brazen robbery when his home was broken into by armed suspects who stole US$3,000, reported Southern Eye.
Appearing for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Takudzwa Mutyavaviri alleged that on November 26, the robbers, identified as Tapfumanei Russell Murozi (39) and Ashley Muchemwa (29), forced their way into Dzvoti’s house, demanding money.
During the ordeal, they dragged Dzvoti’s wife out of the house, subjected her to indecent harassment, and threatened her with violence.
In a desperate attempt to call for help, Dzvoti’s wife screamed, which alerted their neighbours. Hearing her cries, the neighbors quickly rallied to assist, preventing the suspects from escaping.
The robbers managed to steal US$2,820 from Dzvoti’s wallet and additional valuables from the house, including US$200 from his wife’s makeup kit. However, they were apprehended by the neighbours before they could flee the scene.
The suspects appeared before magistrate Sharon Rakafa, who remanded them in custody until December 10 for a bail application.
