Brave Neighbors Foil Robbery Of Immigration Officer In Beitbridge

6 minutes ago Thu, 05 Dec 2024 09:00:03 GMT

Tawanda Brian Dzvoti, a 38-year-old principal immigration officer stationed at Beitbridge Border Post, became the victim of a brazen robbery when his home was broken into by armed suspects who stole US$3,000, reported Southern Eye.

Appearing for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Takudzwa Mutyavaviri alleged that on November 26, the robbers, identified as Tapfumanei Russell Murozi (39) and Ashley Muchemwa (29), forced their way into Dzvoti’s house, demanding money.

During the ordeal, they dragged Dzvoti’s wife out of the house, subjected her to indecent harassment, and threatened her with violence.

