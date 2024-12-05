Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Considers Launching National Sex Offenders Register

7 minutes agoThu, 05 Dec 2024 08:17:41 GMT
Zimbabwe is contemplating the introduction of a National Sex Offenders Register to monitor persons convicted of sexual offences.

This was said by Vimbai Nyemba, the Permanent Secretary for Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, during a meeting on the feasibility of establishing such a register in Zimbabwe.

Nyemba said that the creation of a National Sex Offenders Register is a crucial step for the country, as it directly impacts justice and child protection systems.

She argued that, like many other nations, Zimbabwe has witnessed a troubling rise in sexual violence, particularly against women and children, making the need for this register more urgent than ever. Said Nyemba:

As the Government, we have a duty to ensure that our justice system is not only punitive but also preventive, safeguarding the safety and security of those at risk of sexual exploitation and abuse.

A National Sex Offenders Register is a database that maintains information about individuals convicted of sex crimes.

The primary purpose of this register is to monitor and track sex offenders, thereby enhancing public safety and preventing future offences.

Tags

Vimbai NyembaNational Sex Offenders Register

