Zimbabwe Considers Launching National Sex Offenders Register

She argued that, like many other nations, Zimbabwe has witnessed a troubling rise in sexual violence, particularly against women and children, making the need for this register more urgent than ever. Said Nyemba:

As the Government, we have a duty to ensure that our justice system is not only punitive but also preventive, safeguarding the safety and security of those at risk of sexual exploitation and abuse.

A National Sex Offenders Register is a database that maintains information about individuals convicted of sex crimes.

The primary purpose of this register is to monitor and track sex offenders, thereby enhancing public safety and preventing future offences.

