"ZRP Nears Breakthrough In US$4 Million Ecobank Heist Case"

The police have identified the suspects as Elijah Vumbunu, also known as Mupositori; David Sawadye; Israel Zulu; Kudakwashe Mudzingwa, known as Umbro; Takafa Vumbunu, also referred to as Naison Mahembe; Paul Chinake; and Brian Murape.

In a recent interview with local television channel ZTN Prime, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

We are hot on the heels in terms of investigating the highly publicised Ecobank Bulawayo branch robbery where over US$4 million was stolen and we have had other robbery cases in Bulawayo and other parts of Zimbabwe We will continue to give updates, but we are making headway. Whether the people are in Zimbabwe or have crossed the country’s borders, we are certain it’s only a matter of time before the culprits are arrested.

Regarded as the largest heist in Zimbabwe’s history, the robbery involved seven masked assailants who disarmed the security team responsible for overseeing cash-in-transit vehicles parked outside the bank.

Two Safeguard vehicles were stationed in front of the Ecobank branch, where security guards were loading cash boxes into one of the vehicles when the suspects struck.

In less than two minutes, the assailants had disarmed the guards and loaded their loot into a white single-cab Ford Ranger before speeding off.

