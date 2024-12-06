Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

Aspiring ZIFA President Gift Banda Arrested For Allegedly Forging O-Level Certificate

8 minutes agoFri, 06 Dec 2024 08:11:58 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Aspiring ZIFA President Gift Banda Arrested For Allegedly Forging O-Level Certificate

Aspiring Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president, Gift Banda (54), was arrested on Thursday on charges of forging an Ordinary Level certificate.

As reported by the Chronicle, Banda, a former ZIFA vice-president and interim president, was taken into custody and spent the night at Western Commonage Police Station, where he assisted with investigations.

According to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, Banda, also a former Bulawayo councillor and deputy mayor, is facing allegations of forgery.

The forged document claims that Banda passed the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) tests in 1986 at Mpopoma High School in Bulawayo.

However, at that time, the school, like many others across the country, only offered Cambridge examinations, as ZIMSEC was not established until 1996.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

Banda is among several high-profile individuals who have expressed interest in running for the ZIFA presidency in elections set for early next year.

One of the requirements for candidates is to demonstrate possession of five Ordinary Level passes, and it is believed that Banda does not meet this criterion.

In connection with the case, another individual, Anele Zikhali from Bulawayo, was also arrested on Thursday for allegedly producing the fake certificate.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

ZimsecOrdinary LevelGift BandaZIFA PresidentZIFA ElectionsZIFA Elective Congress

6 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback