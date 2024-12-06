Aspiring ZIFA President Gift Banda Arrested For Allegedly Forging O-Level Certificate

The forged document claims that Banda passed the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) tests in 1986 at Mpopoma High School in Bulawayo.

However, at that time, the school, like many others across the country, only offered Cambridge examinations, as ZIMSEC was not established until 1996.

Banda is among several high-profile individuals who have expressed interest in running for the ZIFA presidency in elections set for early next year.

One of the requirements for candidates is to demonstrate possession of five Ordinary Level passes, and it is believed that Banda does not meet this criterion.

In connection with the case, another individual, Anele Zikhali from Bulawayo, was also arrested on Thursday for allegedly producing the fake certificate.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment