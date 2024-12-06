ZRP Partners With Universities To Equip Officers With Modern Policing Skills
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has teamed up with the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) to equip officers with the knowledge and skills needed to address modern policing challenges.
As new forms of crime, such as cybercrime and human trafficking, continue to emerge, the police force requires specialised training and innovative approaches.
This initiative aims to enhance the officers’ ability to effectively combat contemporary criminal activities. Reads the statement:
The Police’s commitment to training and development is evident in its partnerships with institutions of higher learning, such as the University of Zimbabwe and Bindura University of Science Education.
On 04/12/24, at the 41st Zimbabwe Republic Police Staff College Graduation Ceremony, 553 police officers received diplomas and certificates in various programmes, including Law, Business Enterprise Development in Policing, and Community Education and Lifelong Learning.
The ceremony was officiated by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Honourable Ambassador F. Shava and the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Honourable Kazembe Kazembe (MP).
More: Pindula News