ZRP Partners With Universities To Equip Officers With Modern Policing Skills

7 minutes ago Fri, 06 Dec 2024 08:31:04 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has teamed up with the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) to equip officers with the knowledge and skills needed to address modern policing challenges.

As new forms of crime, such as cybercrime and human trafficking, continue to emerge, the police force requires specialised training and innovative approaches.

In a statement, the ZRP announced that on Wednesday, 553 police officers graduated with diplomas and certificates in various programs, including Law, Business Enterprise Development in Policing, and Community Education and Lifelong Learning.

