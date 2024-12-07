Intruders Steal US$11,000 And R20,000 From United Refineries

The company regrets to advise that on the morning of 6th December 2024 at around 0130 hours armed intruders broke into the company’s administration offices at Kelvin Industrial Area in Bulawayo.

The intruders bound and immobilized independent security personnel, breached CCTV equipment and using precision cutting tools accessed the company’s strong rooms and safes and stole the following amounts; USD11,069, ZAR20,481 and BWP80.

The matter has been reported to the police and investigations are underway. We will keep our valued stakeholders informed in due course.

The company further advises that concerted efforts are being made to rectify disruption to normal business. It is anticipated that normal business will resume on Tuesday 10th December 2024.

Should any stakeholder wish to clarify any matter further please contact us at +2638677010021/+263780834836 or email md@url.co.zw.