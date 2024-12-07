Tshabangu Dismisses Ncube Allies In Parliamentary Reshuffle

Other dismissals include Edwin Mushoriwa, the former chief whip, who was replaced by Charles Moyo. Sam Chapfudza was appointed deputy chief whip.

Tshabangu also removed several Parliamentary Portfolio Committee chairpersons. Caston Matewu, the Marondera Central MP, was ousted as chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Media, Information and Broadcasting Services, with Zivai Mhetu taking over the role.

Thokozani Khupe was appointed as the new chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology, replacing Minenhle Ntandoyenkosi Gumede.

Other changes included Senator Maxwell Mdhluri replacing Sithabisiwe Moyo as chairperson of the Thematic Committee on Indigenisation and Richard Tsvangirai stepping in as the deputy chairperson of the Youth Caucus, replacing Takudzwa Ngadziore. S Dube also replaced Ropafadzo Makumire as the secretary of the Youth Caucus.

In response to the dismissals, Mushoriwa informed fellow party members of his resignation in a WhatsApp group for CCC legislators. He wrote:

Greetings Hon Members. Just to advise that my six-month stint as the opposition chief whip of the National Assembly has come to an end. I got the communication this morning from the Clerk of Parliament and the announcement will be done in due course when Parliament resumes.

The spokesperson of the CCC faction aligned with Ncube, Willias Madzimure said he was not aware of the changes. He said:

I would not know since it is Parliament business. But if it was anything to do with the party led by Welshman Ncube, I would know. If it was coming from someone else, I would not know.

Kademaunga told NewsDay that she was not aware of the appointment.

More: Pindula News

