50-Year-Old Man Arrested For Abducting And Raping Teenager

He offered them transport and they agreed. On their way to Lobengula West, Kakarahwa showed interest in the complainants.

He promised to secure jobs for them since the complainants lied to the accused persons that they were looking for jobs.

On the 2nd of December 2024 around 1130 hours, Kakarahwa phoned the complainants and requested to see them.

He promised to pick the two complainants around 1400 hours at Konron Shopping Centre Lobengula West, however, he delayed until 2000 hours.

He took the two complainants to Donnington West, Bulawayo where he gave them a room to sleep and food and he then left.

On the 3rd day of December 2024 around 8pm, he proceeded back to where he left them and took one of the complainant out of the room and proceeded to his vehicle which was parked outside the building and adjusted the seat backwards and requested to have sexual intercourse with her. Kakarahwa had sexual intercourse with the complainant once with protection.

After the act the complainant returned to the room where the other complainant was and the accused person left.

On the 5th of December 2024 around 8am the accused went back where he had left the complainants, who then decided to call their parents and ask for forgiveness. Kakarahwa directed the complainants that they should not expose him.

He drove the complainant to town and gave them US$2 for transport to their respective residential areas.

The complainants related the incidents to their parents and a police report was then made leading to the arrest of the accused person.

Assistant Inspector Msebele urged parents and guardians to teach their children not to trust strangers to avoid such incidents. She also warned potential offenders that they will face the full force of the law.

