Chivayo Gifts Peter Ndlovu A R2.6 Million BMW, Calls Him The G.O.A.T

In a post on his social media pages on Monday morning, Chivayo said that Ndlovu had not only defined football in Zimbabwe but had also left an enduring legacy internationally. He wrote:

Zimbabwe’s football history is INCOMPLETE without mentioning one player who pushed boundaries and showed the world that when talent meets hard work, MAGIC happens.

From the dusty streets of MAKOKOBA in Bulawayo, a young, super-talented footballer dreamed of becoming the PRIDE of Zimbabwe’s football.

His consistent BRILLIANCE at Highlanders Football Club dazzled fans as much as we ALL loved him as captain of the NATIONAL team, the Warriors.

He made history as the first AFRICAN to play in the English Premier League in 1992, BREAKING records and elevating our nation’s presence on the global stage.

I have always admired his exceptional ability to remain HUMBLE, professional and unassuming, even with such IMMENSE talent and being sought after by numerous PREMIER LEAGUE clubs.

His incredible skill and sportsmanship made us PROUD to be called Zimbabweans…