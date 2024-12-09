Chivayo Gifts Peter Ndlovu A R2.6 Million BMW, Calls Him The G.O.A.T
Controversial socialite Wicknell Chivayo has gifted football legend Peter Ndlovu a BMW worth R2.6 million, praising him as the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T).
Ndlovu, widely regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s finest football talents, made a lasting impact in the English Premier League with Coventry City and famously captained the Warriors during their historic debut at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in 2004.
Chivayo, known for splashing cash and cars on behalf of the ruling ZANU PF party, had recently gifted another football legend, Moses Chunga, a Toyota Fortuner.
In a post on his social media pages on Monday morning, Chivayo said that Ndlovu had not only defined football in Zimbabwe but had also left an enduring legacy internationally. He wrote:
Zimbabwe’s football history is INCOMPLETE without mentioning one player who pushed boundaries and showed the world that when talent meets hard work, MAGIC happens.
From the dusty streets of MAKOKOBA in Bulawayo, a young, super-talented footballer dreamed of becoming the PRIDE of Zimbabwe’s football.
His consistent BRILLIANCE at Highlanders Football Club dazzled fans as much as we ALL loved him as captain of the NATIONAL team, the Warriors.
He made history as the first AFRICAN to play in the English Premier League in 1992, BREAKING records and elevating our nation’s presence on the global stage.
I have always admired his exceptional ability to remain HUMBLE, professional and unassuming, even with such IMMENSE talent and being sought after by numerous PREMIER LEAGUE clubs.
His incredible skill and sportsmanship made us PROUD to be called Zimbabweans…
Chivayo said Ndlovu made an outstanding contribution to football and inspired generations of Zimbabwean soccer fans.
A big CONGRATULATIONS to you the G.O.A.T, the one and only football TALISMAN, Peter “NSUKUZONKE” Ndlovu, a man who defined football in Zimbabwe and abroad.
I understand you are now based in South Africa, but as a MILLIONAIRE IN ALL CURRENCIES , I can surely make things happen WHEREVER you are !!!
Having said that, Please go and see BRONWYN at VOGUE AUTO MOTORS Alon &, Rivonia Rd, Morningside, SANDTON. Your brand-new, top-of-the-range 2024 BMW X6M SPORT COMPETITION is FULLY paid for and ready for collection.
A quick 2,6 million rand /144 thousand USD well spent wholeheartedly on this LEGEND…
More: Pindula News