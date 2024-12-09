Ghana’s Opposition Wins Presidential And Parliamentary Elections

Mahama (65) secured 56.3% of the vote, while Bawumia received 41.3%, according to the NDC’s internal tally. The NDC also won the majority in parliament.

This marks the end of two terms in power for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), under President Nana Akufo-Addo, which has faced economic challenges including high inflation and a debt default.

Mahama’s victory makes him the first president of Ghana’s Fourth Republic to reclaim the presidency after being voted out. He was president of Ghana between July 2012 and January 2017.

His campaign focused on addressing the country’s economic struggles and corruption, while also voicing support for a controversial anti-LGBTQ bill passed by Ghana’s parliament in February but which is yet to be signed into law.

Ghana’s election commission is expected to announce official results by Tuesday.

