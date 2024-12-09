National Blood Services Zimbabwe Faces Severe Blood Shortage

4 minutes ago Mon, 09 Dec 2024 13:59:51 GMT

The National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) aims to collect 88,430 units of blood by the end of 2024 as part of efforts to bolster its reserves amidst declining stock levels.

To achieve this goal, NBSZ has launched a nationwide campaign running from December 6 to January 14, with the target of collecting 7,460 units of blood during the period.

Speaking to journalists in Harare last week, NBSZ Chief Executive Lucy Marowa revealed that the organization currently has only a one-day supply of blood for group O and a five-day supply for other blood types. She said (via NewsDay):

