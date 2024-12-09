Tshabangu Faces Backlash Over Parliamentary Reshuffle

It is not necessary, but because someone wants to flex their muscles, they make those unilateral decisions. We did not get any reason why those people were demoted. There are other serious and pressing issues that we should be focusing on, not this child’s play. I thought some of the people appointed to these positions must use common sense. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 We are making some considerations to see how we can deal with the issue. But we know that no more recalls are going to take place, even the Speaker (Jacob) Mudenda knows that. But is it humane to keep your colleague on edge in Parliament? Every time there is a letter read in Parliament, you will be thinking, it might be me who is being targeted this time. You might have power now, notwithstanding how you got that power, but we are all human. We are not immortal.

Madzimure also condemned Tshabangu’s recalls of CCC MPs and councillors shortly after the 2023 general elections, warning him that power is temporary. Said Madzimure:

It is disheartening for people who worked hard to be in Parliament only to be recalled. Yes, some might have been selected through the controversial “bereka mwana” process, but they worked hard to win the votes. They used their resources. In the end, that power will be gone no matter who is celebrating that abuse of power. I was recalled twice. I know how it feels, but that will not stop me from talking against what is bad. Why punish all these legislators? That is what we despise ZANU PF for, so you cannot be doing the same.

Tshabangu and Ncube have been embroiled in a power struggle over control of funds allocated under the Political Parties Finance Act, along with other contentious issues.

When contacted by NewsDay for comment yesterday, Tshabangu referred inquiries to his spokesperson, Nqobizitha Mlilo, who did not answer calls.

In the first six months after the 2023 general elections, Tshabangu recalled dozens of CCC MPs and councillors, asserting that they were no longer party members.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment