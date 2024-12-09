Zimbabwe Deports Chinese "Mafia" Figure Involved In Illegal Cremation
A Chinese man believed to be the mastermind behind the illegal cremation of a woman in Harare has been deported.
According to ZimLive, Chen Mo Yun, 44, was flown out of Harare last Wednesday at the request of Chinese investigators.
In May, five Chinese nationals—Chen Ying, 44, Xia Wexing, 40, Guo Weilin, 32, Yan Qi, 36, and Wang Huasheng, 35—were fined US$200 each after being convicted for the unlawful cremation of Huang Tian Song without obtaining consent from her relatives. Following their conviction, they were immediately deported to China.
It is alleged that upon their return, the five men were further interrogated by Chinese authorities, during which they implicated Yun as the mastermind behind the operation. They claimed that he was running a mafia-style operation in Harare.
Huang Tian Song had died mysteriously at the Trauma Centre in Borrowdale, Harare, on May 22. The court revealed that the five men had conspired to obtain a burial order by falsely claiming they had permission from her family. However, it remains unclear what they were attempting to conceal by cremating Song’s body.
