Zimbabwe Deports Chinese "Mafia" Figure Involved In Illegal Cremation

6 minutes ago Mon, 09 Dec 2024 05:03:48 GMT

A Chinese man believed to be the mastermind behind the illegal cremation of a woman in Harare has been deported.

According to ZimLive, Chen Mo Yun, 44, was flown out of Harare last Wednesday at the request of Chinese investigators.

In May, five Chinese nationals—Chen Ying, 44, Xia Wexing, 40, Guo Weilin, 32, Yan Qi, 36, and Wang Huasheng, 35—were fined US$200 each after being convicted for the unlawful cremation of Huang Tian Song without obtaining consent from her relatives. Following their conviction, they were immediately deported to China.

