Banket Primary School Teachers "Steal" Trip Funds

Sometime in October 2024, the school advertised an annual educational tour of the Victoria Falls where willing and able parents or guardians were asked to pay US$220 on behalf of their learners in order to facilitate smooth travel, accommodation, meals as well as an array of activities that had been lined up for them to partake once they got there. We are very sad to put it on record that we have some parents numbering about eight at the time of writing this report who paid money to four members of staff (names held) without receiving receipts as proof of payment. We are also saddened to report that upon investigations we learnt that the school bursar took receipt of only 55/56 students for this trip leaving the remaining 14/15 students being present in the bus whom we believe had their money taken without it being receipted.

The parents further alleged that on the second day of the trip, learners were forced to eat rotten food. They said:

The learners had most of the lined-up activities cancelled for one reason or the other. We were also alerted to the effect that our children endured a nearly 600km distance without food on their return from Victoria Falls. Those with pocket money were only allowed to buy in Gweru after seven-plus hours from the time they departed. A classic example is when we took the bursar [to task] to explain why there was an accommodation receipt from Venus Hotel yet learners were booked at Budget Lodges. There was no clear explanation except to say that it was what had been presented by the staff that went with learners.

The parents have urged the School Development Committee to thoroughly investigate the issue, demanding justice and transparency in the process.

School head Nelson Nzombe confirmed the allegations, adding that the matter was under investigation.

Matsikiti also said he was aware of the situation. He said a team had been dispatched to look into the matter.

More: Pindula News

