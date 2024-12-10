Housemaid In Court For Breastfeeding Employer's Baby
A 24-year-old woman from Gweshanga village in Lupane, Matabeleland North Province, has been convicted of aggravated indecent assault after breastfeeding her employer’s two-year-old child.
Khaliphile Nyoni appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza last Wednesday, where she pleaded guilty to the charge.
During the proceedings, the magistrate inquired why she had breastfed the child when she was not the mother. Nyoni claimed that the child would often take her breast and start sucking. She said:
The child always took my breast and would start sucking. I told the mother and she did nothing about the issue. I used to sleep with the child and he would suck my breast every night, that is how he got used to the deed.
It was the State’s case that on December 1, the baby’s father discovered a photo on Nyoni’s cellphone showing her breastfeeding his son.
This prompted him to report the incident to the police, resulting in her arrest. Nyoni has since been remanded in custody, awaiting sentencing.
More: Pindula News