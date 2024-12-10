Housemaid In Court For Breastfeeding Employer's Baby

6 minutes ago Tue, 10 Dec 2024 12:37:22 GMT

A 24-year-old woman from Gweshanga village in Lupane, Matabeleland North Province, has been convicted of aggravated indecent assault after breastfeeding her employer’s two-year-old child.

Khaliphile Nyoni appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza last Wednesday, where she pleaded guilty to the charge.

During the proceedings, the magistrate inquired why she had breastfed the child when she was not the mother. Nyoni claimed that the child would often take her breast and start sucking. She said:

