Israel Strikes Syria 480 Times And Seizes Territory

The Israeli military reported around 480 airstrikes over two days, targeting strategic weapon stockpiles, airfields, anti-aircraft systems, and military assets in various Syrian cities including Damascus and Homs.

The Israeli navy reportedly destroyed the Syrian naval fleet and struck two naval facilities, taking out dozens of vessels and sea-to-sea missiles.

Israeli officials view the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime as a significant opportunity, attributing it to their military actions against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran.

While celebrating Assad’s downfall, Israeli officials expressed concern that radical Islamist groups may gain control in Syria, threatening Israeli security.

Several Arab nations, including Egypt, have accused Israel of exploiting Syria’s instability to expand its territory.

Israeli forces have advanced beyond the established buffer zone, with reports indicating movements towards Beqaasem, approximately 25 kilometres from Damascus.

Israeli officials have stated that their military presence in Syria is limited and temporary, aimed at creating a security zone free of heavy weapons and terrorist infrastructures.

Israel’s actions are set against the backdrop of ongoing regional tensions, with implications for its relations with neighbouring countries and international law concerning occupied territories.

