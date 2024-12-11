Violent Armed Robbery Shakes Liquor Warehouse In Bulawayo
Chaos erupted at a liquor wholesale warehouse on Khami Road in Kelvin North, Bulawayo, on Tuesday night when seven unidentified men armed with a rifle stormed the premises, leaving multiple workers injured.
The incident occurred around 8:30 PM when the robbers jumped over the perimeter wall and confronted the security guard at the main gate.
In a panic, the guard attempted to flee but was struck in the head with an unknown object, resulting in a serious injury.
The gang made their way into the warehouse, where they encountered a general employee and assaulted him.
Once inside, the perpetrators fired several gunshots, instilling fear as they ordered all workers to lie on the ground.
According to Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the deputy spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Bulawayo Province, the robbers managed to escape with US$521, R200, and a satchel full of whiskey bottles before fleeing through the dispatch entrance.
As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made, but police investigations are ongoing.
More: Pindula News