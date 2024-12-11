Violent Armed Robbery Shakes Liquor Warehouse In Bulawayo

8 minutes ago Wed, 11 Dec 2024 15:22:04 GMT

Chaos erupted at a liquor wholesale warehouse on Khami Road in Kelvin North, Bulawayo, on Tuesday night when seven unidentified men armed with a rifle stormed the premises, leaving multiple workers injured.

The incident occurred around 8:30 PM when the robbers jumped over the perimeter wall and confronted the security guard at the main gate.

In a panic, the guard attempted to flee but was struck in the head with an unknown object, resulting in a serious injury.

