ZANU PF Youth League Leaders Clash Over Executive Reshuffle

These changes are intended to enhance the fulfilment of the ZANU PF Youth League’s constitutional obligations and meticulous execution of The National People’s Conference Resolutions. Please note that these changes take effect immediately.

In my capacity as the Secretary for Youth Affairs, I have made the following adjustments in the departmental leadership of the National Youth League Executive Council.

In response to Machakaire, Paradza said the reshuffle was conducted without proper procedures being followed. As a result, the reshuffle has been put on hold until further notice. He wrote:

REF: RESHUFFLE OF THE YOUTH LEAGUE NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL

Reference is made to your circular dated 09 December 2024 with the above-mentioned subject matter.

My office has received several complaints from the affected National Executive Members who were reshuffled from their positions without proper procedures being adhered to.

I refer to Article 25, section 339 of the Party Constitution, which clearly articulates the roles of the Secretary for Youth Affairs.

I have written to the Party’s Secretary General Comrade O. Mpofu seeking an urgent intervention on the matter so as to avoid unnecessary divisions and tensions within the National Youth League Executive.

It is imperative for me to remind you that these Comrades were elected into the National Executive and their mandate is derived from their provinces and was ratified by the National Youth League Conference of 2022 hence any adjustments should be done in consultation with the Provinces and above all the Constitution of the Party.

I have since written to the affected Comrades guiding them to remain in their positions and continue with their responsibilities as mandated by the National Youth Conference of May 2022 until a clear instruction is issued by the Secretary General.

Thus being said, the purported reshuffle is hereby put on hold until further notice.