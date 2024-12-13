Headmaster In Hot Water After Sex Tape With Learner Goes Viral

Acting Manicaland Provincial Education Director Richard Gabaza confirmed that his office is handling the matter. Said Gabaza:

Investigations are underway though stalled by the unavailability of Makhuyana at the moment. He (Makhuyana) is on holiday as schools are closed, and we heard that he is currently engaged by ZIMSEC for examinations marking.

The origin of the leaked video clip remains unclear, but reports indicate it surfaced last week, leading to Makhuyana’s arrest.

The Chipinge Magistrates’ Court reportedly declined to prosecute after the learner, now believed to be over 18, submitted an affidavit stating she was not raped and was in love with the headmaster.

The one-minute-and-three-second clip shows Makhuyana in bed with the teenager.

Local rumours suggest that the headmaster had a prior romantic relationship with the learner’s mother before beginning a relationship with her daughter.

