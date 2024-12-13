Police Arrest Dozens Of Onlookers For Filming Crackdown On Mushikashika
Dozens of onlookers were arrested earlier this week for filming a police crackdown on illegal taxis (Mushikashika) and kombis in Bulawayo’s Central Business District (CBD).
The operation, aimed at removing unlicensed vehicles and restoring order to the streets, took an unexpected turn when members of the public began recording the police as they carried out their duties.
Witnesses told Chronicle that while the police were stopping vehicles that were violating designated pick-up and drop-off points, many bystanders pulled out their phones to capture the scene rather than simply observing.
What started as a casual curiosity quickly escalated into multiple arrests, as officers deemed the filming an obstruction to their operation.
A police officer on the scene explained that the arrests were necessary to maintain order and ensure the safety of both law enforcement and the public. Said the police officer:
We understand that people are curious, but when it starts to disrupt our work, we have to take action,” said the officer.
These operations are crucial for maintaining safety in our city, and we cannot allow distractions.
One of the bystanders said: “I was just taking a video to show my friends what was happening. I never thought people would end up in a police van.”
More: Pindula News