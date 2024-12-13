Police Arrest Dozens Of Onlookers For Filming Crackdown On Mushikashika

9 minutes ago Fri, 13 Dec 2024 08:22:41 GMT

Dozens of onlookers were arrested earlier this week for filming a police crackdown on illegal taxis (Mushikashika) and kombis in Bulawayo’s Central Business District (CBD).

The operation, aimed at removing unlicensed vehicles and restoring order to the streets, took an unexpected turn when members of the public began recording the police as they carried out their duties.

Witnesses told Chronicle that while the police were stopping vehicles that were violating designated pick-up and drop-off points, many bystanders pulled out their phones to capture the scene rather than simply observing.

