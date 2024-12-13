Pindula|Search Pindula
Prisca Mupfumira's Car Seized At Gunpoint

7 minutes agoFri, 13 Dec 2024 06:47:37 GMT
A vehicle belonging to Mashonaland West senator and former cabinet minister Prisca Mupfumira was seized in Harare’s Avondale West on December 11.

According to ZimLive, Mupfumira had sent her driver, Edmore Mashasha, to collect church uniforms from tailors on Ascot Road at around 7 AM.

While waiting for the gate to be opened, Mashasha, who was driving a royal blue Isuzu double cab with registration AGA 6969, was approached by men armed with pistols who took control of the vehicle. Police said:

The accused persons pointed at the complainant’s head ordering him to shift from the driver’s seat and he complied.

One of the accused persons took charge of the vehicle while the other accused person blindfolded the complainant, tied his hands and pushed the complainant to the back seat.

The accused person drove off at high speed and later dumped the complainant at an unknown location along Mutoko Road.

Mashasha successfully untied himself and received help from a passerby who provided him with a phone to contact Mupfumira. The police were notified.

The theft of the Isuzu, valued at US$70,000, is under investigation by the CID Vehicle Theft Squad, which is leading the case.

