Prisca Mupfumira's Car Seized At Gunpoint

7 minutes ago Fri, 13 Dec 2024 06:47:37 GMT

A vehicle belonging to Mashonaland West senator and former cabinet minister Prisca Mupfumira was seized in Harare’s Avondale West on December 11.

According to ZimLive, Mupfumira had sent her driver, Edmore Mashasha, to collect church uniforms from tailors on Ascot Road at around 7 AM.

While waiting for the gate to be opened, Mashasha, who was driving a royal blue Isuzu double cab with registration AGA 6969, was approached by men armed with pistols who took control of the vehicle. Police said:

