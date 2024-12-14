Mother (18) Allegedly Stones 2-Year-Old Son To Death

6 minutes ago Sat, 14 Dec 2024 03:54:09 GMT

An 18-year-old mother from Mkwasine has been arrested for allegedly stoning her 2-year-old son to death.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the suspect, Maria Zimvumi, reportedly committed the act after struggling to find employment as a maid in Chiredzi Town.

In an attempt to conceal her crime, Zimvumi allegedly carried her son’s body on her back and reported to the ZRP in Chiredzi that the child had died as a result of falling from her back. Police said:

