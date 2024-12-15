Man Arrested For Faking Robbery To Manipulate Victims Into Giving Him Money

He even went as far as hiring private security companies for cash-in-transit services, despite not having any money.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Khumbulani Sibanda (39) for reporting a fake robbery incident to the police in Mutoko.

The suspect claimed that he was robbed of USD 287 000.00 cash and an unregistered Toyota Allion motor vehicle in Harare Central Business District on 11th December 2024 at around 1000 hours before being dumped by the suspects in Mutoko.

Investigations by the Police established that the robbery incident was false and the suspect had travelled to Mutoko by public transport after producing an identification card from a local bus company.

Upon arrival, he phoned a Mutoko business owner claiming that he wanted to buy his garage in Adbennie for USD 900 000.00. He later told the business person that he had been robbed of the money.

Further investigations by the police revealed that the suspect approached several business people, private security companies and property owners, claiming that he had a lot of cash and wanted to buy residential and business premises in Harare.

To gain credibility, the suspect initiated the sale process with some of the owners and even hired private security companies for cash-in-transit services.

The suspect’s goal in faking robbery was to exploit the victims’ sympathy and manipulate them into giving him money.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to be cautious when dealing with individuals who promise to buy properties or make huge financial transactions.

The public should verify the authenticity of such transactions and report any suspicious activities to the police on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.