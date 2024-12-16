Anthrax Spreads In Midlands

4 minutes ago Mon, 16 Dec 2024 13:14:21 GMT

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has released its latest Weekly Disease Surveillance Report for the week ending December 1, 2024, revealing 19 new anthrax cases with no reported deaths.

The cases were distributed as follows: Gokwe South District (6), Gokwe North District (8) in Midlands Province, Sanyati District (3) in Mashonaland West Province, and Bikita District (2) in Masvingo Province. The cumulative total for anthrax cases now stands at 487, with zero deaths.

The Ministry also reported 428 malaria cases and two fatalities during the same week. The deaths occurred in Mutare District (1) in Manicaland Province and Binga District (1) in Matabeleland North Province. Among the reported malaria cases, 75 (17.5%) were found in children under five years of age.

