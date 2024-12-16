Anthrax Spreads In Midlands
The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has released its latest Weekly Disease Surveillance Report for the week ending December 1, 2024, revealing 19 new anthrax cases with no reported deaths.
The cases were distributed as follows: Gokwe South District (6), Gokwe North District (8) in Midlands Province, Sanyati District (3) in Mashonaland West Province, and Bikita District (2) in Masvingo Province. The cumulative total for anthrax cases now stands at 487, with zero deaths.
The Ministry also reported 428 malaria cases and two fatalities during the same week. The deaths occurred in Mutare District (1) in Manicaland Province and Binga District (1) in Matabeleland North Province. Among the reported malaria cases, 75 (17.5%) were found in children under five years of age.
The provinces with the highest malaria case counts were Manicaland (168) and Mashonaland Central (105), bringing the cumulative figures for malaria to 39,465 cases and 88 deaths.
The report also indicated three suspected cases of typhoid, with no deaths reported. These suspected cases were recorded in Northern District (1) and Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (2) in Harare Province, resulting in a cumulative total of 265 suspected typhoid cases and zero deaths.
Lastly, the report highlighted 7,153 cases of common diarrhoea, which resulted in seven deaths. The fatalities were reported from various locations: Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (2), Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (1), and Ruwa Local Board (1) in Harare Metropolitan Province, as well as UBH (2) in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province and Kwekwe District (1) in Midlands Province.
Notably, 59% of the diarrhoea cases involved children under five years old, with the highest numbers reported in Mashonaland East (1,099) and Mashonaland West (1,414). The cumulative figures for common diarrhoea now stand at 335,191 cases and 171 deaths.
