Armed Robbers Strike Mukuru, Hold Employees Hostage
A gang of armed robbers targeted a Mukuru Money Transfer agency at Makomva Shopping Centre in Glen View, Harare, on Monday morning, making off with an undisclosed amount of money.
The robbery occurred around 10 AM at the Mukuru booth, which is situated inside a pharmacy. The assailants, armed with pistols, arrived in a black Toyota Mark X, parking it in front of the premises before brandishing their firearms.
The Herald reported sources as saying the robbers held the employees hostage while they looted the cash. As they fled the scene, they fired shots into the air, prompting a chase by members of the public.
Police have not yet released a statement regarding the incident, but a team of detectives from the CID Homicide and other departments has been dispatched to the scene to investigate.
In an unrelated incident, an unknown suspect broke into a house along Abyone Drive, Newlands, Harare, on December 13, before stealing a cash box containing US$20 000.00 and a laptop.
