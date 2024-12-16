Armed Robbers Strike Mukuru, Hold Employees Hostage

6 minutes ago Mon, 16 Dec 2024 13:44:45 GMT

A gang of armed robbers targeted a Mukuru Money Transfer agency at Makomva Shopping Centre in Glen View, Harare, on Monday morning, making off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbery occurred around 10 AM at the Mukuru booth, which is situated inside a pharmacy. The assailants, armed with pistols, arrived in a black Toyota Mark X, parking it in front of the premises before brandishing their firearms.

The Herald reported sources as saying the robbers held the employees hostage while they looted the cash. As they fled the scene, they fired shots into the air, prompting a chase by members of the public.

