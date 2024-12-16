Bishop Rapes Neighbour While Wife Looks On

It is alleged that Chateerera raped the woman in front of his wife. After the assault, he threatened her, saying she would be barren or suffer from cancer if she revealed what had happened.

Despite the trauma, the victim initially did not disclose the rape and later married another man. After becoming pregnant, she experienced stomach pains and sought help from Chateerera again.

He allegedly gave her a drink containing unknown substances, resulting in a miscarriage.

Suspecting the bishop was responsible for her ordeal, she eventually disclosed the rape to her husband and filed a police report against him.

Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, the spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare Province, confirmed the case to H-Metro, saying Chateerera had already been arrested in connection with a separate case involving indecent assault. Said Chakanza:

Police are investigating a rape case involving a church leader. The accused person, who is already in police custody for another case of indecent assault, was further charged with rape. He raped the complainant once with protection. All this happened in the presence of the accused person’s wife, who remained quiet. After the abuse, the accused threatened the complainant not to tell anyone or else she would become barren and suffer from a cancerous disease.

