Sewage Contamination Suspected In Mass Fish Deaths At Lake Chivero
Over the weekend, more than 1,000 fish were found dead in Lake Chivero, according to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks).
In a statement issued on Sunday, December 15, Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo attributed the fish deaths to possible poisoning caused by sewage runoff from the Marimba area. Said Farawo:
At least 1,000 fish were found dead over the weekend in Lake Chivero.
Preliminary investigations indicate that sewage runoff from the Marimba area has forced contaminated water into multiple bays, creating hazardous conditions for aquatic life.
High pollution results in a boom in algae growth, this increases oxygen demand on the water body resulting in high mortality for the fish.
As wind patterns continue to shift, we anticipate that this issue may further impact fish populations across the lake.
In response, our team is currently on the ground carrying out further investigations on a broader scale.
Zimparks recently confirmed that four rhinos, three zebras, four wildebeests, and four fish eagles, along with several goats and cattle, have died after drinking water from Lake Chivero, the main water source for Harare.
Lake Chivero is facing a severe pollution crisis. The contamination is primarily from sewage effluent, industrial and domestic waste, and agricultural runoff.
