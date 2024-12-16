Sewage Contamination Suspected In Mass Fish Deaths At Lake Chivero

Preliminary investigations indicate that sewage runoff from the Marimba area has forced contaminated water into multiple bays, creating hazardous conditions for aquatic life.

High pollution results in a boom in algae growth, this increases oxygen demand on the water body resulting in high mortality for the fish.

As wind patterns continue to shift, we anticipate that this issue may further impact fish populations across the lake.

In response, our team is currently on the ground carrying out further investigations on a broader scale.

Zimparks recently confirmed that four rhinos, three zebras, four wildebeests, and four fish eagles, along with several goats and cattle, have died after drinking water from Lake Chivero, the main water source for Harare.

Lake Chivero is facing a severe pollution crisis. The contamination is primarily from sewage effluent, industrial and domestic waste, and agricultural runoff.

