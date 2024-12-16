Two WhatsApp Rapists Arrested In Chitungwiza

They managed to contact the father of a woman from Waterfalls who had been raped in a previous incident and informed him of their plan to capture the perpetrators.

Using a friend of the victim as bait, they had her post a message in the same WhatsApp group, stating she was seeking a job as a housemaid. The suspects responded, promising her an employer willing to pay $60 more than her current salary of $100.

On Saturday evening, arrangements were made for the woman to meet the supposed “employment agents” near Chikwanha Shopping Centre in Seke.

Unbeknownst to Manzungu and Nyashanu, three groups had been set up to pursue them. As they walked with their latest victim toward Nyatsime College, the groups pounced on them near the Manhombo area, successfully apprehending the suspects.

This comes after the Police recently issued a statement, warning jobseekers against responding to job postings and dating requests on social media.

A 20-year-old woman was sexually abused after being lured to a secluded place at Charigwati Village Seke on December 06 this year.

The woman had responded to a fake job posting for a bar sales position.

More: Pindula News

