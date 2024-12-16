ZAOGA Overseer Fired For Preying On Widows And Impregnating Congregants

H-Metro reported a source as saying Chinhema faced charges of fraud and embezzlement. It is alleged that he confessed to his extramarital affairs during a meeting with the board, which ultimately led to his dismissal. Said the source:

It's actually disheartening that a man who many looked up to as a father failed to lead an exemplary life. Baba Chinhema has been dismissed from the church after he confessed to impregnating two women from the church. He is married and, as a leader he, failed to uphold his duties under the confines of the church's motto 'Fear Not, Sin Not' and to resist the temptations from women and the church's money. Despite his status in the church, Chinhema has been failing to meet his other children's needs and the women came forward to expose him. The church also received a report from a single lady who claimed she was being sexually harassed after Chinhema sent her his nude pictures in an attempt to lure her into bed. He has been asked to vacate the church's property in Bindura and leave the vehicle he was using, a GD6, behind.

It is alleged that Chinhema targeted widows, divorced women, and young girls who sought his advice and prayers.

Furthermore, it is claimed that he received protection from certain church leaders, who reportedly covered up his actions from the time he was a junior pastor until his promotion to overseer.

When contacted for comment by H-Metro, the church’s secretary-general, Apostle Mishael Nyambo, referred inquiries to his deputy, Apostle Steve Simukai, whose phone went unanswered.

Chinhema himself was also unavailable to comment on the matter.

More: Pindula News

