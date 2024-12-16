Zvishavane Man Loses US$15,000 In "Chadonha" Trick In Harare

7 minutes ago Mon, 16 Dec 2024 11:06:21 GMT

A Zvishavane man lost US$15,000 to con artists in Harare who used a hoax known in Shona as “chadonha.” In this scheme, scammers drop a bundle of banknotes in the path of their victim.

According to ZimLive, when the victim picks up the money, believing they’ve found it by chance, they are confronted by the scammers who claim they saw it first.

The scammers then lure the victim to a secluded place under the pretext of sharing the money, where the victim ends up losing both the bait money and their own cash.

