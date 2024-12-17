High-ranking Russian Army General Killed In An Explosion In Moscow

On Monday, Ukraine’s SBU security service charged Kirillov in absentia, saying on Telegram that he was “responsible for the mass use of banned chemical weapons.” The Ukrainian government has yet to comment on the general’s death.

Images from the scene revealed significant damage to the entrance of the building, with scorch marks on the walls and several blown-out windows. Two body bags were also visible on the street.

In October, the UK imposed sanctions on Kirillov, citing his oversight of chemical weapon use in Ukraine and his role as a “significant mouthpiece for Kremlin disinformation.”

Ukraine’s SBU has claimed that Russia utilized chemical weapons over 4,800 times under his leadership, a claim Moscow denies.

Following the explosion, Russia’s Investigative Committee announced it had “opened a criminal case into the murder of two servicemen.” It said:

Investigators, forensic experts and operational services are working at the scene. Investigative actions and operational search activities are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the crime.

Russian state news agencies reported that the explosive device, which killed the 54-year-old Kirillov and his aide on Ryazansky Avenue, had an explosive force equivalent to 300 grams of TNT.

Bomb experts and specialized search dogs were deployed to inspect the area, and no additional explosives were found. Under UK sanctions, Kirillov was subject to an asset freeze and travel ban.

Kirillov served in various roles within Russia’s military-related to hazardous materials, including the Directorate of the Chief of the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defence Troops, before being appointed head of the NBC in 2017.

His death follows less than a week after the assassination of a prominent Russian weapons expert, Mikhail Shatsky, who was shot dead near his home in Moscow.

Ukrainian media reported that the assassination was carried out by Ukraine’s military intelligence service.

