Over US$2,700, R2,350 Stolen In Mukuru Armed Robbery

Four unknown suspects armed with pistols pounced at the shop and fired two shots in the air before demanding cash from the teller and a client.

The suspects stole US$ 2 789.00 and ZAR 2 350.00 cash and drove off in their get-away car, a black Toyota Mark X vehicle.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and report it to the nearest police station.

Earlier reports indicated that the robbed money transfer shop is part of the Mukuru Money Transfer agency and is located inside a pharmacy at Makomva Shopping Centre.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment