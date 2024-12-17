Over US$2,700, R2,350 Stolen In Mukuru Armed Robbery
Four armed robbers targeted a money transfer shop in Glen View, Harare, on Monday morning, making off with over US$2,700 and R2,350.
According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) posted on their official X page, the suspects, armed with pistols, fired two shots into the air before demanding cash from both the teller and a customer. Police said:
The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of armed robbery which occurred on 16/12/24 at around 0939 hours at a money transfer shop at Glenview 2 Shopping Centre, Harare.Feedback
Four unknown suspects armed with pistols pounced at the shop and fired two shots in the air before demanding cash from the teller and a client.
The suspects stole US$ 2 789.00 and ZAR 2 350.00 cash and drove off in their get-away car, a black Toyota Mark X vehicle.
Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and report it to the nearest police station.
Earlier reports indicated that the robbed money transfer shop is part of the Mukuru Money Transfer agency and is located inside a pharmacy at Makomva Shopping Centre.
More: Pindula News
Tags
1 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals